2023: Osinbajo fighting Tinubu, Kalu out of desperation, says university don

A university don, Olajide Idowu, has lambasted Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for betraying APC National leader and former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Idowu, “Osinbajo is a wolf in sheep clothing”.

In an interview with journalists in Lagos on Sunday afternoon, Idowu expressed his disappointment with the Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

He accused the vice president of trying to destroy Southerners with presidential ambition in his bid to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Vice President Osinbajo is showing his true colour through his desperate approach to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

“He is working hard to destroy every southerner with presidential ambition. He is waging war against perceived rivals like Orji Uzor Kalu by instigating the EFCC with Abubakar Malami to harass and intimidate Kalu again. They are working hard to cajole Kalu with EFCC because they are afraid Buhari may surprise Nigerians and support South East for President.

“He insulted former President Goodluck Jonathan, Vice President Atiku Abubakar and other opposition leaders, brandishing them as corrupt and unfit for public office.

“He insulted Afenifere leaders and those that called for restructuring and described them as jobless people that are just seeking for relevance; insulted his own in-law, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, by saying he was wrong when he described Nigeria as a mere geographical expression

“He is betraying his own mentor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; used his Redeemed Church and his spiritual father to split Christendom.

“He is actively in the presidential race and has gone far in reaching out to the major political stakeholders in the country. He is deceiving everyone around him that he is a born again. He is a fake pastor.

“He is subtly, secretly and seriously working to be next President of Nigeria. The South West has had eight years and he is vice president for eight years, so what does he want again? Is that not the highest level of selfishness? What a cunning and deceptive man.

“Osinbajo is preparing for a showdown with Tinubu; a man who single handedly made him Vice president. He is a cheap liar, blackmailer and very corrupt. Nigerians should not trust him because his fakeness is out of this world,” he stated.