2023: Osinbajo camp pushes for VP-Rabiu Kwankwaso ticket

The pressure to have Vice President Yemi Osinbajo contest the 2023 presidential election has moved a notch higher with his camp already making possible permutations as to the ticket that will work, Vanguard Newspaper is reporting.

Recall that The Eagle Online had last week reported that pressure has been brought to bear on Osinbajo to contest.

This followed his loss in the presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress on June 8, 2022.

The Vice President lost the ticket of the APC to the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The former two-term Governor of Lagos State polled 1,271 votes to defeat other contestants.

Osinbajo, who polled 235 votes, came third behind a former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who scored 371 votes.

As reported by The Eagle Online last week, the Vice President is under pressure to dump the APC and run on the platform of another party.

Vanguard newspaper said it learnt that the latest move is to have a Osinbajo-Rabiu Kwankwaso ticket for the 2023 polls.

Kwankwaso, a former Governor of Kano State, is the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party.

There are fears however that the astute politician may not accept the vice president’s slot.

Vanguard newspaper reported a source as having told it: “One of the factors driving the push for an Osinbajo/Kwankwaso ticket is the need to give vent to what is clearly a nationwide yearning for a different kind of political leadership, something that the VP has come to represent to Nigerians.

“On the other hand, Kwankwaso is known to be an accomplished grassroots politician in the North-West who can easily complement the VP.”

Recall also that Kwankwaso is reported to be in talks with the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, for an alliance.

However, the major clog there is that Kwankwaso wants to be the presidential candidate and not the running mate.