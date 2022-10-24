2023: Omo-Agege inaugurates APC campaign council in Delta

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, and the opposition Delta State governorship candidate Monday in Asaba, inaugurated his campaign council, with a mandate to reclaim the state.

The event which held at the party’s campaign office, along Summit road, Asaba drew a large turnout of party faithful and supporters across the state.

In his speech, Omo-Agege, charged the campaign council to hit the ground running, saying the time has come for the APC to reclaim the state from the PDP.

He charged all party faithful to work with the campaign council to ensure grassroot mobilisation to ensure victory of the APC come 2023.

“All of you here are members of the campaign council. Every party member, right from the wards to the state level is charged with delivering the party.

“So, I urge everyone here to go back home to your wards, spread the good news that the APC has come to deliver the people of Delta.

“As you vote for Omo-Agege to be your governor, don’t forget that we need our men in all positions. We must deliver our senators in the three senatorial districts.

“As you spread the message, don’t forget that as a party, we have a mandate to deliver our presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It has to be APC all the way.

“Here in Delta, 2023 is our turn, the decision has been taken and that is what I have come here today to tell you all,” he said.

The deputy senate president said that the APC family in Delta would work assiduously to truncate the vice-presidential ambition of Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa.

“Okowa betrayed his people of Delta and the entire Southern Nigeria.

“He hosted a meeting of Southern governors here in Asaba where a resolution was taken that it was the turn for a southern president.

“But he turn around to betray his people. We must work to truncate his ambition. He can’t go anywhere,” Omo-Agege said.

The Delta APC governorship campaign council comprised of notable chieftains of the party, among them a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Godsday Orubebe, as Director-General.