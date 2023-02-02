2023: Oladele predicts victory for Tinubu, Abiodun

A member of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council and South West Secretary of the PCC’s Directorate of Grassroots Engagement and Orientation, Hon. Kayode Oladele, has predicted resounding victories for the incumbent Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, as well as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the forthcoming general election.

He spoke in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, with newsmen on developments on the political scene in the state.

He was asked for his comment to the latest entry into the governorship race in Ogun State, Biyi Otegbeye, of the African Democratic Congress and protege of a former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, who is a sitting representative of Ogun Central Senatorial District on the platform of APC.

In his words: “It is inconsequential.

“Abiodun is busy conscientiously doing his own part delivering on promises and ensuring even development of the state through his no-place is left behind policy and I have no doubt in mind mind that the good people of Ogun State will reciprocate his good stewardship with massive votes come March 11.”

In the same vein, the former House of Representatives member and APC chieftain in Ogun State expressed optimism about what he called the “impending” electoral victory of Tinubu in the February 25, 2023 general election.

Oladele said: “Asiwaju is a true democrat and someone that thoroughly understands the political landscape of Nigeria.

“His manifesto, the Renewed Hope, stands out as the most progressive center left manifestos comparable to the manifestoes of the Unity Party of Nigeria under Chief Obafemi Awolowo and represents an escalation of Hope ‘93 (Farewell to Poverty) manifestoes of Chief MKO Abiola.

“Just like somebody said and I totally agree with him: when it comes to Nigerian democracy and development, Tinubu is an expert who has paid his dues in the field, particularly with his practical administrative and management experience, economic acumen and political sagacity, all of the attributes the country desperately require at this critical time.

“No matter what you say about him, it’s a fact that he is the most qualified, most experienced, most popular and most acceptable presidential candidate in Nigeria today.

“For Tinubu, we shall vote and we shall win.”

However, Oladele bemoaned anti-party activities, which he regarded as the shortcoming of Nigeria’s Fourth Republic.

According to Oladele, who is also an international lawyer and political analyst, lack of party discipline, crass opportunism, irreconcilable differences, crude obsession with power and poverty of ideas constitute the greatest constraints to democracy and party politics in Nigeria.

In his opinion, ideology no longer plays any role in membership of political parties and where this happens, political parties simply become special purpose vehicles and mere constitutional platforms for contesting elections at the expense of the preservation of instructional framework of political parties.

He said: “Lack of party ideology and party discipline are the two major problems in our political system today and I’m afraid this can destabilise our democracy in the long run in the sense that people who are in the same political party can neither keep themselves together nor work together to achieve their common goals.

“This is why the judiciary has been drafted into the political arena and has become a major player in determining political questions it is hardly competent or equipped to handle.

“While like a free market, competition in democracy will help foster good governance by giving the people the opportunities to elect the best capable hands in government, the risk in anti-party activities is that it is a sliding scale that promotes flawed democracy, impunity, intolerance, selfish and parochial interests and so on.”