2023: Okupe withdraws as Peter Obi’s vice presidential candidate

Former presidential spokesperson, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has submitted a withdrawal letter from the position of the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

Okupe, who was a placeholder candidate to the presidential candidate, Peter Obi, made the announcement on Twitter.

He tweeted: “This afternoon I submitted my withdrawal letter from the position of the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party to INEC (Independent National Electoral Commission).

“A replacement will be announced by the national chairman of the party shortly.

“I feel greatly blessed to have been part of the foundation of success for the Labour Party.”

Okupe had in accepting the position of running mate in the first instance said he was a placeholder.