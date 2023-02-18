2023: Okpe Christian Assembly members vow to deliver Atiku, Okowa, Oborevwori, other PDP candidates 

Members of the Okpe Christian Assembly have vowed to deliver the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, the Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, his running mate, the State PDP Governorship Candidate and speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, his running mate, Sir Monday Onyeme and other candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections.

Archbishop Godday Iboyi who led members of the Okpe Christian Assembly to the Osubi residence of the Gubernatorial Candidate, Rt Hon Oborevwori, on Saturday, February 18, 2023, posited that the people of Okpe Kingdom cannot produce a Governor and a Senator at the same time, saying that the choice of Rt Hon Oborevwori who represents Okpe State Constituency in the State House of Assembly was the choice of the entire Okpe people.

He said that all efforts are being made to ensure the victory of Atiku-Okowa, Rt Hon Oborevwori, Sir Monday Onyeme and other candidates of the PDP.

He said; “We cannot have Okpe son as a Governor and at the same time produce a Senator. In our time, we are going to have an Okpe son as a Governor. We have been praying for you and we will continue to do so. We are going to vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for President and Vice President respectively, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori for Governor and Sir Monday Onyeme as the Deputy Governor. We are equally going to vote for Chief Ighoyota Amori for Senate to represent Delta Central Senatorial District and all other candidates of the PDP.

“We want to let you know that we are solidly behind you. Your victory and that of the other candidates of the PDP is sure. You will occupy Government House, Asaba. We are doing what we are doing because of our love for you and the PDP”.

Responding, Oborevwori who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, lauded them for the visit and all that they have been doing to support his Governorship ambition and all the candidates of the PDP.