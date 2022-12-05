2023: Okowa urges citizens to reject government that has destroyed Nigeria

Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Delta, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Monday expressed confidence that Nigerians would not allow the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government that had impoverished them to remain in power.

He said that the prevailing level of decay in the socio-economic life in the country had never been recorded in its history, and blamed it on the gaping ineptitude of the ruling APC.

Okowa stated this at PDP’s Presidential Campaign at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos on Monday, and remarked that by its abysmal performance, which was common knowledge to Nigerians, APC had returned the country to “dark days”.





