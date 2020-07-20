Traditional rulers and politicians from Oke-Ogun Zone of Oyo State on Monday asked Senate President Ahmad Lawan to contest for the presidency in 2023.

This coming less than 48 hours after Lawan denied having interest in the 2023 presidential race.

The traditional rulers and politicians made the request during their courtesy visit the Senate President after attending the public hearing on a bill seeking the establishment of Federal University of Agriculture and Technology, Oke-Ogun, Oyo State.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Barrister Ahmed Raji (SAN), said political leaders from the zone ,would be happy if the planned Federal University is established, with Lawan becoming the Visitor of the institution in the nearest future.

The President is usually the Visitor to federal universities.

Raji said: “Mr. Senate President, we have followed your trajectory over the years and happy to submit that while in the House of Representatives, you made your impacts felt and in the Senate, you have made your marks.

“The people of Oke-Ogun want you to use such a trajectory in getting the planned Federal University of Agriculture and Technology passed into law and implemented

“They will be happy to see you as Visitor to the University in the nearest future, while our son, Senator Abdulfatahi Buhari serves as the host (Governor).”

Raji lamented that of all the 30 federal Institutions in Oyo State, not a single one is sited in Oke-Ogun despite having 60 per cent of the landmass of the State and 10 out of the 33 local government councils.

He said: “Mr. President, leaders of the Oke-Ogun Zone would be most appreciative if after the passage of the bill, you grant us the honour of personally delivering it to President Muhamnadu Buhari for assent.”

But the Senate President in his response said the agenda of the Ninth Senate remains his focus and not any distraction whatsoever.

He said: “We have promised Nigerians that the 9th National Assembly will work for them and we won’t allow ourselves to be distracted from getting that done.

“Every part of the country must have a tertiary institution.

“The very reason the bill for Federal University in Oke-Ogun will be pushed by us with the strong belief that President Buhari will sign it into law being somebody who believes in fairness and justice.

“I wish Senator Buhari well in his future ambition, but as for us in the Ninth Assembly, Nigeria and Nigerians remain our focus.”

Apart from Senator Fatai Buhari, politicians like the former Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, attended the session as well as frontline traditional rulers like Okere of Shaki, Oba Khalid Olabisi Oyeniyi; and Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba AbdulGaniyu Adekunle Salau.