2023: Ogun IPAC urges APC to ignore petition against Abiodun

As the APC begins screening of political aspirants, the Ogun State Chapter of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has reacted to a petition sent to the National Chairman of the All Progressive Party (APC), Senator Adullahi Adamu, by one Ayodele Oludiran, which called for the disqualification of Governor Dapo Abiodun from contesting the 2023 election.

The group, while describing the petition as spurious and worthless, urged Adamu and the APC leadership to ignore such petition, saying this is a political season where all manner of strategies would be deployed to nullify the candidacy of leading political figures.

Some loyalists of Governor Abiodun had earlier alleged that the so-called Oludiran, is being sponsored by the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, who was said to have bankrolled the hatchet job.

Speaking at a press conference in Abeokuta, the state’s IPAC Chairman, Comrade Samson Okusanya, accused Amosun and some political gladiators of sponsoring Oludiran to blackmail and malign the governor, in an attempt to stop him from contesting for second term.

Okusanya urged the national leadership of the APC to disregard the “rantings of the drowning politicians and power maniacs”.

Urging the APC to jettison the petition, IPAC said that the council is ready to resist any attempt by the former governor and his cohorts to disqualify Abiodun’s second term bid.

The IPAC’s chairman also explained that the group will not allow itself to be part of any plan by Amosun to disqualify Abiodun from contesting the 2023 polls.

Calling on Ogun people to support Abiodun for another tenure, the IPAC leadership insisted that Abiodun has completed many projects abandoned by Amosun and he is still putting in place, laudable projects in the state.

The letter to the APC reads: “Our attention has been drawn to the petition written and signed by one Ayodele Oludiran on behalf of a group seeking the disqualification of Prince Dapo Abiodun MFR, the Executive Governor of Ogun State. To our consternation, we found out that the petition is spurious, not genuine and a calculated attempt to disparage the person of the Governor.

“Your Excellency Sir, with the petitioner ranting all through his epistle, it is made clear that Ayodele Oludiran, substantially lacks the capacity to correctly understand the complexities in rational thinking needed to be a responsible public commentator. We also discovered that the very long, but embarrassingly empty epistle of calumny, written by said Ayodele Oludiran, has definitely marked him out as a very worthless addition to the human race.

“We urge the national leadership of the ruling party to disregard the rantings of the drowning politicians and power maniacs, by jettisoning the petition as it’s an attempt to make the state ungovernable by the former Governor and ultimately, turn Ogun State to a war zone because his eight years were wasted administration, which was characterised by looting and award of contracts to pseudo contractors, diversion of bail out fund has become a thing of the past under the transparent administration of Prince Dapo Abiodun.

“Definitely, the fifth columnists, who are hiding behind their fingers to truncate the development of Ogun State through all means including the latest attempt through the spurious petition shall be put to shame. These set of people who have mismanaged the resources of the state, while at the helms of affairs (2011 to 2019) in the state through so many fraudulent white elephants are today the mantra/ Epitome of “We shall do all things plunged the state into huge debts.

“A tour round the State, to the sites of the abandoned Model Colleges where a whopping N52 billion was wasted by the immediate past Governor, vividly showed that posterity will judge him and his government accordingly and even they ought to cover their eyes in shame because all abandoned, but fully paid road projects by their own administration have now been completed.

“The former Governor and his group, sponsoring the faceless Ayodele Oludiran, are boasting round the State that they will malign, scandalise and blackmail Governor Dapo Abiodun, but the era of recycled political racketeers, who are strictly merchants without commitment and conscience for the governed must be collectively brought to a final stop through a positive change as represented by His Excellency, Governor Dapo Abiodun MFR performance”.