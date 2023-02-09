The immediate past Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, has described the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2023 general election in the state, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, as the best to rule the state as from May 29, 2023 and urged Deltans to vote for him massively.

The former two-term Governor spoke on Wednesday at the Palace of the Odiologbo of Owhe Kingdom in Otor Owhe.

The governorship candidate and Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly was in the palace in Isoko North Local Government Area of the State for royal blessings from Isoko Traditional Rulers.

Uduaghan said the PDP governorship gandidate is tested and trusted.

While saying Oborevwori worked under him when he was governor, Dr. Uduaghan stated that he is a very humble person and that Deltans will not regret making him their next Governor.

He said: “Our royal fathers, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori is well known in the state for his humility.

“He has wonderful crisis management skills.

“He worked with me as Special Adviser on Security and he made sure the state was safe for investors.

“He is a man of the people and he can interact with anybody.

“Power belongs to God and there is no transition that is always easy and Rt. Hon. Oborevwori has had his fare share.

“People will blackmail you and carry so many rumours here and there about you.

“Our governorship candidate has passed the heat.

“He has paid his dues and now ready to face the task of piloting the affairs of the state as a governor.

“I trust him, he will not fail Deltans and I will not be here if I do not trust him.

“He has the capacity and well prepared to lead the state.

“I want to assure our respected royal fathers that he is the best governorship candidate to rule our dear state.

“I am standing on behalf of all well meaning Deltans, I am bold to say that he is the right man for the job.

“I want to appeal to you to tell your subjects in your various kingdoms to vote him and all other PDP candidates.”

On his part, Oborevwori said: “I want to be governor for all Deltans and Isoko nation will not be left out.

“I am a pan-Deltan and a unifier.

“I am coming to do more for Deltans from where our governor and vice-presidential candidate of the PDP, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, will stop on May 29, 2023.

“Please, vote for me, vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi because that is the ticket that will rescue the nation.

“Our people should vote for all candidates of the PDP.”

Responding on behalf of other monarchs, the Chief Host and Vice Chairman of Isoko Traditional Rulers, HRM Romanus Ejirememe Inana, the Odiologbo of Owhe Kingdom, implored the gubernatorial candidate to remember the Isoko nation when he gets to the Government House, adding: “We will support your aspiration and run inclusive government when you are elected governor.

“We will give you the needed support and as Traditional Rulers, we want to play pivotal role in your government.”

The Chairman, Isoko Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Anthony William Ovrawah Asanido 1 of Oleh Kingdom, who offered prayers for the governorship candidate, wished him well.

Oborevwori, who also met with members of the Delta Ijaw Traditional Forum for their blessings, commended the monarchs for their support.

According to him, Governor Okowa had done extremely well for the people in the riverine communities and other parts of the state, adding: “But the government that is coming will do more for the riverine people and other Deltans.

“Continue to maintain the peace in your various kingdoms.

“I can manage the state effectively and so tell your subjects to vote PDP all the way because other parties do not have anything to offer.

“The Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa ticket will make our country to work again.”

The Chairman of Delta Ijaw Traditional Rulers Forum His Royal Majesty, Elder (Captain) Timiyan, Agbonu Torububor 1, Paramount Ruler of Ogulagha Kingdom, whose palace the meeting was held, said: “You are a Speaker well respected and as a grassroot politician, there is no doubt that you will remember the riverine area in terms of development and also spread development to the three Senatorial Districts in the State.

“Use the oil money to develop the people producing the oil.

“Things are going to be better for Nigerians if PDP comes on board again.”