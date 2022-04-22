2023: Obi promises to transform Nigeria’s economic focus

An opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP presidential aspirant, Dr Peter Obi, has declared he will initiate policies and programmes that will transform Nigeria from a “consumption economy to productive one”.

Obi made the declaration Thursday, when he came for consultation with Abia PDP chieftains at the state’s Secretariat in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

He indicated that the nation had abundant resources waiting to be harnessed for rapid economic advancement.

Obi, a former Anambra State’s Governor said: “I know the problems of this country. I know how they can be solved and the areas we need to invest in.

“We want to make this country productive and my campaign has been changing from consumption to productive economy.

“We have to stop fighting over sharing formula and start producing.”

The PDP Chieftain further said there was need to address the issue of cost of governance, debt and unemployment, through the prioritization of the nation’s expenditure.

He appealed to the electorate to elect individuals that would create a society where people’s talent and hard work would match up their opportunities.

Earlier, Dr Doyin Okupe, a former Presidential Spokesman to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, described Obi as versed in business, management and economic development.

He said the presidential hopeful had the pedigree, education, knowledge and business acumen to meet the enormous responsibilities associated with governing the country.

Okupe recently announced to the media his decision to step down his presidential ambition to support Obi.

Responding, the State’s Chairman of the party, Chief Alwell Okere, said that Obi had proven to be the pride of Igboland through his numerous achievements.

Okupe stated he had demonstrated the principle of good leadership in the various responsibilities he had held, especially as the governor of Anambra.

He prayed God to grant Obi success in his endeavours, adding that “at the right time, Abia will speak”.

Recall that Obi was the presidential running mate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in 2019. NAN