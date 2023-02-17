2023: Nsukka Democratic Movement endorses Peter Obi, Gov. Ugwuanyi, others 

Coalition of civil society groups and socio-political organisations in Enugu North Senatorial District of Enugu State, under the auspices of Nsukka Democratic Movement (NDM), Thursday unveiled the list of their preferred candidates for the forthcoming presidential and National Assembly elections.

The coalition announced the endorsement of the candidacy of Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) for President and Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu North Senatorial seat.

Other preferred candidates named by the Coalition include Engr. Vita Abba for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency of the House of Representatives; Hon. Dr. Martins Oke of the PDP for Igbo-Etiti/Uzo-Uwani Federal Constituency; and Hon. Engr. Simon Chukwuemeka of the PDP for Igbe-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives.

Speaking at the colourful event at Ugwu Oye area of the ancient city of Nsukka in Nsukka Local Government Area, the National Convener of the umbrella association, Chief Willy Ezugwu, said that the coalition opted to take a decision on who should represent the zone at the federal level with the aim of “taking our destinies in our hands as Ndi Enugu North.”

He said: “It is pertinent to note without mincing words that until recently, the entire Enugu North Senatorial District, popularly known as Nsukka Zone seemed completely abandoned by political leaders at both state and federal levels. Before now, the worst of us have been our representatives at the state and federal levels.

“This must stop as the result is the infrastructural decay and evident bad leadership across Nsukka Zone since the creation of Enugu State nearly 32 years ago until the coming of the peoples Governor who tried his best in cleaning our tears.

“Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi may not have done for us all he may have intended to do but there is a difference in Nsukka and the entire Enugu State. Let us also remember that our amiable governor will remain in office until May 29, 2023, and within the next three months, our able Governor can still surprise us in many ways.

“While we continue to ask for more like Oliver Twist, we must ensure that we participate actively in the ongoing campaign and vote for all our preferred candidates as we are here today to make them known. This is in order for all of us to hold them accountable when they are elected to represent us at the federal level.

“We, therefore, enjoin all member-organisations that constitute the Nsukka Democratic Movement as well as the residents of Enugu North to ensure that we come out and massively vote to deliver all the candidates we are adopting today because we shall closely monitor their performance and the quality of their representation throughout their tenure.

“Be assured that it will not be business as usual because it is the civic responsibility of the people to hold their leaders accountable and this will all do.

“We urge every registered voter with Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) to ensure that they come out and vote. Gone are the days our votes don’t count.

“Today, with the new Electoral Act 2022, which legalized electronic transmission of results, our vote will count.

“At this juncture, the Nsukka Democratic Movement wishes to inform you all that the choice of candidates for the State governorship and legislative elections will be communicated in due course.

“They will be chosen irrespective of political party affiliation in our drive to ensure that the interests of the good people of Enugu North Senatorial District are taken care of by the next administration”, Chief Ezugwu said.

While unveiling the preferred candidates of the Nsukka Democratic Movement for the forthcoming February 25, 2023, the Coalition congratulated all the candidates in advance, saying that “by the grace of God, we will all celebrate their victory together after the February 25 federal elections.

“Nsukka Democratic Movement and its allied organisation will from today begin Door-To-Door, Clan-To-Clan and Hamlet-To-Hamlet campaigns for all the candidates.”

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in his remarks appreciated the leadership of the Coalition for the confidence in him, itemising his footprints in the Senatorial District since he became the state governor.

He then challenged his opponents in the race to tell the people what they have done for them in the senatorial constituency.