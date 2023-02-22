2023: NSCDC deploys 5,255 personnel to flashpoints in Rivers

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have deployed 5,255 personnel to flashpoints in the 23 local government areas of Rivers for the 2023 elections.

NSCDC Commandant in Rivers State, Michael Ogar told a news conference in Port Harcourt that the deployment followed directives by NSCDC’s Commandant-General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar to state commandants.

“In tandem with the directives, the River command deployed 5,255 officers and men drawnThe Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Wednesday deployed 5,255 personnel to flashpoints in the 23 local government areas of Rivers for the 2023 elections.

NSCDC Commandant in Rivers, Michael Ogar told a news conference in Port Harcourt that the deployment followed directives by NSCDC’s Commandant-General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar to state commandants.

“In tandem with the directives, the River command deployed 5,255 officers and men drawn from the various departments and units in the 23 local government areas.

“In addition, we are also deploying 105 operational vehicles, four gunboats and operatives from our Intelligence Squad, Counter Terrorism Unit and Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear Explosive Unit.

“The command’s anti-vandalism unit has also been fully briefed and deployed ahead of the elections,’’ he said.

Ogar said the deployment would ensure the prevention of breakdown of law and order before, during and after the elections in Rivers.

It said the Command was fully prepared for the elections and assured that personnel would remain apolitical, neutral and professional in the discharge of their duties.

“NSCDC personnel have been well-trained on election operational guidelines, the Electoral Act of 2022 and NSCDC’s Standard Operational Procedures, among others.

“Aside this, personnel have been trained and re-trained in collaboration with INEC, the police and other security agencies.

With the level of training our officers and men have received, Nigerians can be rest assured that there will be adequate and effective security coverage at the elections,’’ he assured.

The NSCDC commandant commended the increased collaboration between various security agencies, spearheaded by the police as the lead security outfit at the forthcoming polls.

He said the security agencies had put measures in place with INEC to secure sensitive and insensitive election materials as well as provide security for INEC ad-hoc staff.

“We call on stakeholders, including party leaders and their supporters, traditional institutions, religious bodies and the general public to make conscious efforts to ensure the elections are free, fair and credible.

“I also urge voters to cast their votes peacefully and shun all forms of violence as we will not hesitate to arrest defaulters,’’ Ogar cautioned. (NAN) from the various departments and units in the 23 local government areas.

“In addition, we are also deploying 105 operational vehicles, four gunboats and operatives from our Intelligence Squad, Counter Terrorism Unit and Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear Explosive Unit.

“The command’s anti-vandalism unit has also been fully briefed and deployed ahead of the elections,’’ he said.

Ogar said the deployment would ensure the prevention of breakdown of law and order before, during and after the elections in Rivers.

He said the command was fully prepared for the elections and assured that personnel would remain apolitical, neutral and professional in the discharge of their duties.

“NSCDC personnel have been well-trained on election operational guidelines, the Electoral Act of 2022 and NSCDC’s Standard Operational Procedures, among others.

“Aside this, personnel have been trained and re-trained in collaboration with INEC, the police and other security agencies.

`With the level of training our officers and men have received, Nigerians can be rest assured that there will be adequate and effective security coverage at the elections,’’ he assured.

The NSCDC commandant commended the increased collaboration between various security agencies, spearheaded by the police as the lead security outfit at the forthcoming polls.

He said the security agencies had put measures in place with INEC to secure sensitive and insensitive election materials as well as provide security for INEC ad-hoc staff.

“We call on stakeholders, including party leaders and their supporters, traditional institutions, religious bodies and the general public to make conscious efforts to ensure the elections are free, fair and credible.

“I also urge voters to cast their votes peacefully and shun all forms of violence as we will not hesitate to arrest defaulters,’’ Ogar cautioned. NAN