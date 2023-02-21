2023: NSCDC deploys 15,000 officers to three States

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has concluded arrangements to deploy 15,000 personnel to Osun, Ekiti and Ondo States for Saturday’s presidential election.

The Assistant Commandant in-charge of “Zone J”, comprising the three states, Adeyinka Ayinla disclosed this at an awareness programme organised for senior officers of the corps in Osogbo Tuesday.

The theme for the awareness programme is: ” The Roles Of Security Agencies In The Electoral Process”.

According to him, to a large extent, the success or failure of the forthcoming general elections depend on the performance of security agencies on election duty, hence, the need for the awareness programme.

He urged all the officers that would participate in the election to maintain zero tolerance to corruption, stressing “any form of inducement in cash and kind should be rejected outrightly.”

Adeyinka said that the NSCDC in collaboration with other security agencies would deal decisively with any person or group that may want to undermine the credibility of the elections.

“Anxiety is usually heightened by the turbulent history of transition from one civilian government to another in Nigeria.

“It is therefore essential that security agencies on election duty display the highest level of integrity, neutrality, professionalism and sense of duty in order to reassure the voters that their safety and security are guaranteed.

“The protection of human lives, electoral materials, officials and preservation of lawful and orderly processes are necessary for free and fair election, hence this sensitisation programme.

“The involvement of the security agencies in the electoral process can help ensure the security of the electoral processes”, he said.

The Assistant Commandant, however, assured electorate that members of the corps would take necessary measures to prevent violence or any activities that could threaten to disrupt the election.

In his remarks, the Ondo State Commandant of NSCDC, Olatundun Olayinka, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues from Osun and Ekiti promised to pass the same message to their surbodinates who would participate in the elections.