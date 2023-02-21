2023: NRC suspends service

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) announced suspension of service.

NRC’s Spokesman, Mahmood Yakubu, who made the announcement in Lagos Tuesday, explained that the suspension was to enable Nigerians exercise their franchise at the presidential and National Assembly elections holding this Saturday.

Yakubu disclosed that the brief stoppage would last between Saturday, February 25 and Monday, February 27.

Train services to be put on hold are Abuja-Kaduna, Warri- Itakpe, Lagos-Ibadan, and Iddo, Lagos-Ijoko interstate mass transit service.

Yakubu announced that normal train services would resume from Tuesday, February 28.