2023: Northern women endorse Governor Yahaya Bello

Some women from Nigeria’s 19 Northern States have declared their support for the 2023 presidential ambition of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

The group, under the aegis Yahaya Bello Network, on Tuesday visited Bello at the Kogi State Governor’s Lodge, Abuja.

Hajiya Hadiza Ahmed, the Chairperson of the YBN, said of all those that have shown intentions to run for Ppesident in 2023, Bello is their preferred choice considering all his achievements as governor of Kogi State.

Ahmed said that the achievements of Bello and seeing him as the best person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 have prompted a lot of Nigerians and the YBN urging him to contest for presidency.

She said that Bello has shown good leadership in his state, which can be seen across all sectors.

She also applauded Bello for being the most youth and women friendly governor in the country, which has earned him a lot of international and national recognitions and awards.

She said: “We are here to call on the Executive Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello, to answer our call as a youth to be our nextpresident in 2023.

“Bello understands the needs of youth and women because he interfaces and work with them.

“Under his administration, youths and women are very involved, which is what we want to be brought to the national level, because that is what Nigerians are also clamouring for in 2023.

“The example has already been set in Kogi State and we are sure he will do it when he becomes president in. 2023.”

Responding, Bello appreciated the group for seeing him worthy to be the right person to take over from Buhari in 2023.

Bello said he has conceded to their contest for president in 2023, promising not to fail them.

He said: “I am very happy to receive you women today, and you are the first group I am receiving in 2022, calling on me to run as president.

“Since last year, a lot of groups have been calling on me to run for president and today, I have accepted your call and I promise not to disappoint you and all of Nigerians.”

Bello said just as his administration has led for a united Kogi State, he would also ensure a united, safe and secured Nigeria.