2023: Northern Group Slams Malami on alleged witch-hunting of Senator Kalu

Another group, Arewa Solidarity and Peace Movement (ASPM), has slammed the Attorney General of Federation, Abubakar Malami for allegedly instigating the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), against the Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu.

The group’s reaction is coming barely 24 hours after another group, Igbo Progressive Initiative, (IPI), accused the AGF and Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo of instigating the anti-graft agency against the former Abia State Governor.

IPI alleged that the EFCC which is supervised by the Office of the AGF had made efforts to frustrate the credibility of Senator Kalu who is believed to have the backing of President Muhammadu Buhari with respect to 2023 presidential election.

Reacting, IPI, through its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Inuwa Sambo, accused Malami of witch hunting Kalu who is more like a Northerner.

“Malami is acting like an Emperor to the disappointment of many Northerners by witch-hunting Senator Orji Uzor Kalu who has sacrificed so much for the unity of Nigeria.

“If Abubakar Malami is doing it out of his hatred for the Igbos, he should be reminded that Orji Kalu is dear to us as he is to other regions for his contributions and peaceful disposition to nation building.

“We are condemning AGF Abubakar Malami for instigating the EFCC against Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. It is a big distraction to Nigerians and his office. Trying to distract Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is totally unacceptable to members of ASPM.

“We are therefore appealing to the Attorney General of Federation, Abubakar Malami to immediately withdraw the politically motivated charges against the Chief Whip of the Senate.

“To the best of our knowledge, Kalu is a nation builder, bridge builder and successful businessman who did well for himself before venturing into politics,” the group affirmed.