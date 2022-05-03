2023: No candidate is better positioned than Yahaya Bello – Hafsat Abiola

The Director-General of the Hope ’23 Yahaya Bello Campaign Council, Hafsat Abiola-Costello says, no candidate is better positioned for the 2023 Presidency than Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

Abiola-Costello, who is also the daughter of the acclaimed winner of the 1993 presidential election, late Chief MKO Abiola, made this known Tuesday in an interview with newsmen in Abuja.

She rolled out reasons Yahaya Bello remained Nigeria’s best bet in the forth-coming 2023 presidential election.

She explained that 30 years after June 12, Bello was in the Presidential race to restore the truncated hope of Nigerians, especially that of the youth, women and the vulnerable.

“The truth is, the people that are truly marginalized in Nigeria are the women and the young people. And, if there is any moral obligation, it is to them that it is owed.

“Who led the fight against June 12, against the annulment? Was it not the students, the young people? Where were they in 1999 after the whole fight, where were they placed, can we say nowhere?

“When I look at all these events, the kidnappings and all now, it is clear to me that this is a revolt of young people of Nigeria, that they have had enough.

“Many of them are revolting in ways that we do not endorse because they have had enough of being marginalized in their own country.

“If the country will not use them for good, they will use themselves for bad,” she said.

Abiola-Costello maintained there was no candidate better positioned to harness the potentials of young people in Nigeria than Bello.

She added that Bello had signaled the youth that “Nigeria is for them, that they are the ones that should be in charge and young people and women in Nigeria are ready to lead.”

She said that there was no longer room excuses.

The director-general, while explaining reason Bello was the best choice for Nigeria’s Presidency, said that he had demonstrated transparency, credibility and accountability as governor of Kogi, an action which had been recognized over and over again by the World Bank.

She noted that Kogi, being given such ranking by the World Bank, dismissed all other misinformation about finances being peddled by political opponents.

“First the governor is an accountant, and he actually is one of the few state governors in Nigeria that the World Bank has certified his transparency in finances.

“I do not know any other state that the World Bank has given his ranking.

“So, we can safely say that if this kind of international agency has evaluated him, the work of the state in the management of resources and not found it to be wanting.

“It means that there is really no credibility to the idea that he is mismanaging the state,” she said.

Abiola-Costello added that Bello was someone that did not like to take loans as he had been carefully managing the resources of the state by the IGR of the state he built .

“When he came on board, it was N350 million, he has built it to N2billion. And his own intention is to build the capacity of the state to grow wealth,” she added.

On boosting the economy, Abiola-Castello said that Bello also succeeded in making Kogi investment friendly, which had wooed good investors to the state.

She explained that the governor, in a bid to achieve his aim, set up a business council made up some of the most successful businessmen in Nigeria, not just in Kogi.

She said that the council had been guiding the government on policies and practices that would encourage business investments.

“Significantly, His Excellency has brought business to the state, you know Confluence Rice, and other significant investment he has been making in the Rice Value Chain.

“He understands that one of the big assets in the state is agriculture. But he does not want us to just be restricted to farming but to look also at the value addition in farming. So significant resources in the state have been invested in that regard,” she said.

Abiola-Costello said that there was also the investment agency of the state to help potential investors to go through all the process so that everything is made easy for them.

She said that it was with it that the state’s IGR grew to almost N2billion before the pandemic.