Senator representing Ebonyi Central District in the Natíonal Assembly, Obinna Ogba, has warned that no amount of instigated crises can deter the Igbo from producing the next president of the country in 2023.

Addressing newsmen after presenting a motion, “Incessant killings in Ebonyi State” on the floor of the upper legislative chamber, Ogba lamented the recurring invasion of the state, adding that he was aware of the plot by some disgruntled elements in the country to overrun the zone with crisis with a view to discouraging the South East from producing the next president.

He said: “Well, this war cannot stop us from producing president of Igbo extraction in 2021 election. There have been similar crises in other parts of the country and it didn’t stop them from producing the president.

“So, this current killing in the zone cannot stop us from contesting and producing a president of Igbo extraction for this country. It cannot stop us. Nobody should hide under the lingering insecurity in the zone to stop the Igbo from producing the next president. It is the turn of the South East to produce the president if they want Nigeria to remain one.”

He added, “We have never witnessed this kind of killings in the South East geopolitical zone before now. You go to bed and sleep with your two eyes closed but today, you hear that somebody will be sleeping and strange elements will come to kill and raze his house down.

“Some of these crises are generated by individuals and the individuals are known, yet such characters are moving about freely without anybody arresting them. So, I felt I should raise the motion so the federal government can come to our rescue.”

Earlier in his motion, Ogba had expressed concern that, “the killing, maiming, kidnapping and wanton destruction of lives and property by herdsmen have now become the daily experience of citizens and defenseless people of Ebonyi State who are murdered in their numbers almost on weekly basis.”

He informed that on March 30, 2021, over 18 indigenes of Egedege, Obehi and Amuzu communities in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, including a priest, were gruesomely murdered in cold blood by rampaging herdsmen.

He also cited the ugly incidence of three policemen who were shot dead at a checkpoint in Onuebonyi/Nwezenyi Road, Abakaliki and their riffles taken away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

Ogba, declared that there was the urgent need for intervention by the federal government to arrest the senseless killings, destruction of properties and other vices, in order to save the people from untold hardship.

The Senate therefore asked the Nigerian Police and other relevant security agencies to carry out comprehensive investigation of these attacks with a view to arresting and prosecuting the perpetrators of the dastardly act.