2023: NIPSS calls for credible polls, improvement in politics

The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) has called for credible elections, improvement in nation’s politics and sustaining faith in democratic process ahead of 2023 general elections.

NIPSS Director – General, Prof. Ayo Omotayo, represented by the Director of Research, Prof. Dung Pam Sha made the call on Tuesday in Abuja at the institute’s annual summit organised for political parties in the country.

The theme of the summit is: “Political Parties, Elections and the Consolidation of Democracy: Emerging – Issues and needed Interventions in Nigeria”.

He said the summit would help to contribute to the ongoing debate on how to ensure the 2023 general elections would produce leaders that would move the country forward.

He urged political parties and their candidates as well as their spokepersons to conduct their campaigns with credibility devoid of calumny and character assassination.

The National Chairman, Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Alhaji Yabagi Sani said elections and the power to choose generally were fundamental rights of the people, adding that elections should not be characteristics by rancour. Sani said the conduct of free and fair elections in Africa had always been a hard nut to crack, adding that to a great extent, it was the freedom of leadership that caused the problems that had led the country to its present situation.

Ambassador of the European Union to Nigeria and the ECOWAS, Samuela Isopi said there was a lot of work to put in ahead of the election. She said the collaboration was necessary for smooth running of elections in Nigeria. The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, represented by Hauwa Habib, a Director in the electoral commission said that there was a visible intention by stakeholders to consolidate democracy in the country. According to him, this is by proferring solutions to the challenges faced by political parties, electioneering and the need to ensure that fundamental and democratic objectives were achieved for the citizens.

Delivering his keynote address, former INEC Chairman, Prof. Attahiru Jega enjoined Nigerians to elect into power leaders who would seek the development and growth of the country.

"Nigerians should not collect peanuts given by politicians that way they would refuse to contribute to the problems of the nation,"Jega said.






