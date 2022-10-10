2023: Niger PDP rallies for Atiku, Kantigi 

There was gridlock in Minna the Niger state capital as thousands of youths, women and party faithful on Monday trooped out to rally for the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and to drum support for the Governorship Candidate in Niger state, Hon. Liman Kantigi.

The one million road walk rally which started from Minna City Gate to Bahago Roundabout and organized by 52 PDP support groups had the people chanting the names of Atiku and Kantigi.

While addressing the crowd, the PDP Deputy Governorship Candidate, Samuel Gwomna said the party will restore free education for primary to secondary levels across the state.

According to Gwomna, “we will restore free education from primary to secondary level and we will sponsor all students writing WAEC and NECO examinations because we (PDP), started it but the current government could not sustain it.”

State Chairman of the party, Barrister Tanko Beji said the rally as organized by the 52 youths support groups for the PDP presidential and governorship candidates is a very good signal to a successful 2023 election.

According to him, “I am particularly happy that the youths are more interested in credible leaders that can deliver. They want leaders that can give credible leadership in the country and in the state in order to guarantee the future of the country.”