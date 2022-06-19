2023: Niger PDP candidate picks Deputy

The governorship standard-bearer of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State, Alhaji Isah Liman Kantigi, has picked Samuel Gwamna as his running mate.

Gwamna is the former Council Chairman of Tafa Local Government Area of the state.

It was reliably gathered that Gwamna, an astute politician of Gbagyi descent with massive grassroot appeal, is a devout Christian and a community leader.

The choice of the running mate was announced during the official presentation of the Certificate of Return to the three candidates for Senatorial Seats, 10 House of Reps and 27 candidates for the State House of Assembly.

Kantigi said three names were nominated from which Samuel Gwamna was selected.

He said the choice of running mate from the Niger East Senatorial was to allow equity and fairness prevail in activities of the Peoples Democratic Party.

He said the PDP in the state would not engage in the politics of religion, saying that they were concerned about the development of the state.

The PDP candidate said if elected, his government would work with competent and qualified citizens in the state to bring about economic development of the state.

In her address, the leader of the party in the state, Senator Zainab Abdulkadir Kure charged PDP supporters to obtain their Permanent Voter Card to enable them vote massively in the 2023 general elections.