2023: Niger Gov. decries cashless policy, fuel scarcity

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello has decried the cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the current fuel scarcity in the country.

Bello said the Nigeria Governor Forum (NGF) was concerned about the difficulties Nigerians were experiencing as a result of the policy and the fuel scarcity.

The governor said this at the fund raising dinner organised for the governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Rep. Mohammed Bago in Abuja.

According to him, things are difficult, fuel scarcity, cashless policy but with the determination and the will of the people, we will make it.

He said that fuel scarcity and all other difficulties Nigerian were currently experiencing would stop at some point.

“All the governors of Nigeria are concerned with what is going on in the country, we should be very optimistic about the situation.”

He urged supporters of the APC in the State to go from polling unit to polling units to canvass for votes and also campaign for the candidate of the party.

Speaking on the choice of Bago as the governorship candidate of the party, Bello said he never influenced his choice.

“I deliberately refused to get involved in the primaries that produced him, even with all the pressure and lobby, I said let the people speak.

“Whenever you allow the will of the people to prevail, you will not have problem in the general elections; the people of Niger should decide who they want as their governor, the people of Niger have spoken,” he said.

He said Bago is someone who would not abandon you, adding “there is one thing about the incoming; he will never abandon you, if he is with you and if he is not with you, you will know.”

He said two zones in Niger State were the major deciders of who would become the governor, adding that he was sure the APC already had 90 per cent of the vote from the zones.

“I brought you here to support us, and support the process and you will never regret it. I indulge you to support this course in full, trust me it is worth it.”

David Alabi, the President, Association of Local Government in Nigeria (ALGON) commended the choice of Bago as the governorship candidate of the party,

He said the state had gotten a deal that could not be broken in Bago, while donating the sum of N10 million for the governorship candidate.

Others in attendance at the dinner included the representative of the national chairman of the party, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, represented by Muasu Lawan, the North Central Vice Chairman of the party.

Also, member of the House of Representatives and Senators from Niger state were present and donated N8 million for the election.