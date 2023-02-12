2023: New PCRC FCT Chairman promises peaceful, orderly conduct

The newly elected Chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) FCT Chapter, Dr Rufus Edegba has assured residents of peaceful and orderly conduct during the 2023 general elections in the FCT.

Ebegba gave the assurance during the inauguration of the new executives of the chapter on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that the PCRC FCT chapter would create more awareness on how Nigerians were to be peaceful and orderly during the election.

Ebegba emphasised the need for consciousness of citizens for a peaceful election saying that the election is key to the peace and development of Nigeria.

“This election is timely, we are going to inject a new blood into the system of electioneering monitoring to assist the police,” he promised.

Ebegba said that being a PCRC member is to work closely together with the Police in the area of information, intelligence gathering and also to support the Police in the area of logistics.

He said that PCRC would also ensure that the Police work with the people of the community.

“The need for cordiality between the community and the Police is very key.

“The PCRC under my chairmanship, is going to see how we can strengthen the relationship between the community and the Police,” Ebegba said.

He said that the PCRC under his watch would always engage in activities such as town hall meetings, consultations as provide vital information to the Police to enhance effective policing.

Earlier, the outgoing Chairman, Otunba Adigun commended the members for their cooperation and assured the new Chairman of better support by the group.

Adigun served between 2019 and 2023.