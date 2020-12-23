The Niger State Government on Wednesday said it was in support of plans by the National Caretaker/Convention Committee to carry out registration of members, adding that the it will further widen the political power base of the All Progressives Congress.

The Mai Mala Buni-led committee has already fixed the exercise for early January 2021.

The APC-led government in the state also maintained that fresh party registration will bring into the net of the party “most supporters of our party who have been hanging out there”.

The Special Adviser on Political Matters to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, Alhaji Nma Kolo, who made the government’s position known in a statement made available to Journalists in Minna, however challenged the party leadership at all levels to ensure they “carry out the job meticulously, and to the satisfaction of all stakeholders by ensuring all lovers of our party are allowed to be registered.

“Nobody should be indirectly or directly denied registration into the party. Registration of members by any party is a very important task because it will allow the party to know its strength even before any election.

“On our part as a government we will give the needed moral and physical support to the leadership of our party at all levels to enable them succeed in this very important assignment.”

Speaking on security challenges, Kolo said the state government was working assiduously with the Federal Government to bring an end to the frequent banditry attacks in parts of the state

He said: “The government is very much concerned about the high level of insecurity in parts of the state especially in Niger East Senatorial zone; we are working very hard to restore law and order and make our people live peacefully in their various communities.”

He however urged Christians to use the celebration of the Christmas to pray for peace not only in the state, but the country as a whole.

Kolo said: “As we converge to say prayers to Almighty God for sparing our lives to see this Year’s Christmas, we should observe all the protocols that will check the spread of the Corona virus.

“The second wave of COVID 19 is very much around we should do the needful by wearing our face masks and keep physical distance in addition to sanitising our hands at all times.”