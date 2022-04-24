2023: NEF distances self from PDP consensus exercise, says Abdullahi’s involvement personal

The Northern Elders Forum has distanced itself from the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) recent process leading to emergence of purported consensus Presidential aspirants’, clarifying that the involvement of its key member, Pro. Ango Abdullahi is not a representation of the body.

The group made the clarification in a statement signed Sunday by its Director, Publicity and Advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, saying that former Military President Ibrahim Babangida was the one who requested Prof. Abdullahi in his individual capacity to design and manage a process that could improve a consensus agreement among the four PDP Presidential aspirants.

The statement recalled that Prof. Abdullahi concluded the assignment and released a detailed report and recommendation, signing it in “his individual capacity”.

The group specified that was important to make the point clear that the entire process did not involve the Forum as a group, and not a product of the group.

Baba-Ahmed maintained that Prof. Abdullahi was free to undertake any lawful activity as a citizen, admitting that genuine misinterpretations of his role are understandable.

He clarified that the Forum was not affiliated to any political party or aspirant and is strongly committed to the creation of a level playing field which will allow the emergence of the best leaders in the 2023 elections.

“It has also remained consistent in its conviction that all parts of the country should play their parts freely, unhindered by restrictions which offend principles of inclusion and fairness. The Forum believes it has excellent candidates whose fate should be left to party delegates and voters to decide.

“The Forum remains united behind the protection and projection of interests of the North and Nigeria, and will play its role as it had done whenever circumstances demand” the Forum assured.

Baba-Ahmed established that the idea to come up with consensus candidate belonged to the aspirants themselves, including Sokoto State Governor, Aminu W Tambuwal.

Recall that some PDP Presidential candidates converged last week in Minna, Niger State capital, conducted a shadow election and in the end, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Muhammad emerged the first opposition consensus Presidential aspirant and running mate respectively.

However, both Tambuwal and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, hours after the exercise, kicked and declared that the PDP had no consensus Presidential candidate.