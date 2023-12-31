2023: NDLEA arrests 1,016 drugs suspects in Kano

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency arrested 1,016 suspects and seized nine tons of illicit drugs in Kano State in 2023.

NDLEA Commandant in Kano State, Abubakar Idris-Ahmad, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Idris-Ahmad said suspects arrested were 40 females and 976 males.

He added that the agency secured 102 convictions in the out-going year, secured forfeiture of five vehicles just as 104 cases were still pending in court.

Idris-Ahmad also told NAN that drugs seized were 6,098kg of Indian hemp, 1,696kg of codeine and tramadol and 1,335kg of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

“We rehabilitated 70 clients, investigated 598 visa clearance applications and conducted 245 substance abuse tests, out of which six persons tested positive for different drug abuses.

“We also sensitised 5,000 individuals and engaged Drug Demand Reduction professionals who counselled 1,459 persons,’’ Idris-Ahmad said.

The Command also destroyed more than 15 tons of assorted narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in 2023, he added.

He reiterated the Command’s commitment to ensuring the well-being and safety of communities from devastating consequences of drug abuse.

“We will intensify efforts at dismantling drug networks, rehabilitate those in need, secure convictions and destroy illicit substances, leaving no room for drug trade to flourish,’’ Idris-Ahmad assured.