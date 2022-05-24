2023: NCFront reiterates support for Labour party, gives reasons for decision

National Consultative Front, NCFront, the umbrella body of the ‘3rd Force’ Political Alternatives to the APC and PDP has clarified some misconceptions and impression created in the press after declaring its support following our announcement of the adoption of Labour Party as Nigeria’s 3rd Force Mega Party for the 2023 Elections

The group in a press statement signed by its Communications Executive, Bilikis Bello

reiterated its adoption of the Labour Party as 3rd Force Mega Party for the 2023 elections was largely inspired by the positive disposition to Labour Party by our Partners and Allies in the Labour Movement and in the organized Civil Society and their reassuring actions after several consultations and meetings over the fusion of our structures with the Labour Party.

The statement read in part: “The NCFront also wishes to clarify that though there’s a strong plan, which is now in the advance stage, to carefully shortlist about seven to nine Political Parties, among those that have engaged us in several merger and fusion talks since July 2021, to present a single line of candidates in the 2023 elections, no Political Party was mentioned in our last Statement to have been shortlisted for the historic Mega Electoral Alliance planned to commence after Party Primaries on the basis of acquiesce of Parties and their Candidates to a proposed alliance programme for the salvation of Nigeria based on Labour Charter of Demand, #EndSars Youths Demands and Constitutional Referendum for Nigeria, among others to be unveiled after the emergence of Party Candidates.

“Consequently, we wish to state, and this can be cross checked, that NCFront never at any point in our formal press announcement at the weekend listed any Political Party, to have elected in alliance with us to contest on the banner or platform of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, as erroneously reported in some Press headlines in the social media, save for a mention of Three Leaders of the movement from 3 different allied political parties said to be enlisted to drive the 2023 Mega Electoral Pact against the APC and PDP. So, Nigerians are hereby alerted to discountenance these misleading and divisive media headlines, misrepresenting the Rescue Agenda of the 3rd Force for the 2023 Ballot Revolution”.

The forum explained that following the adoption of the Labour Party by the NCFront as the 3rd Force Mega Party for the 2023 elections, the NCFront, a citizens driven, value oriented, mass based movement will soon be undergoing a major reorganization as it’s already compelled and bound to release majority of its key leaders, officers and structures nationwide to the emergent 3rd Force Mega Platform of the Labour Party to prosecute the 2023 elections.

Following this, the organization stated its National Chairman, Prof Pat Utomi, who’s presently under intense pressure from the teeming membership of the ‘3rd Force’ to run and fly the flag of the movement as a Presidential Aspirant on the platform of the Labour Party, may soon go into full blown party electioneering business, while the incumbent Head of National Secretariat, Chief Olawale Okunniyi maybe further tasked to oversee the restructuring of the movement as the National Coordinator of the NCFront.