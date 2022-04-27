2023: NCFront leaders decry APC, PDP outrageous aspirants’ Interest, Nomination Forms Fees

Third Force Leaders under the umbrella of the National Consultative Front (NCFront) have decried the excessive and outrageous monetization of the electioneering process by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and first opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Leaders, in a press statement signed by the NCFront Head, Public Affairs Bureau, Dr Tanko Yunusa condemned the hike fees, especially in the light of the anguish that exists in the country, resulting from the harsh economic situation.

The 3rd Force restated that it considered the fees imposed by the two dominant political parties as discriminatory and corruptive, maintaining that the imposition of N100 million and N40 million on presidential aspirants by APC and PDP respectively speaks eloquently to the retrogressive politics that the Nigerian ruling class has been systematically perpetuating by monetizing political mandate of Nigerians.

The Force asserted that it was not strange to that both the APC and the PDP now place more premium on money rather than other critical values like character and competence for aspirants that seek political offices.

“The irrationality of the imposition of prohibitive fees on aspirants can be seen in the light of the worsening official corruption at all levels of governance. It amounts to a mockery of our democracy for any political party to enforce regulations that places the political space under the exclusive control of moneybags and highest bidders, especially in the hands of incumbent political office holders who will be left with no option than to engage in unwholesome mandate buying only to device a crooked means of recuping their political investments. The imposition of exorbitant fees on those seeking public offices cannot be defended at a time like this national revenue is dwindling, prompting reliance on local and foreign loans to implement its budget.

“It is also disturbing that individuals aspiring to political offices are encouraged to incur such huge expenses at a time that Nigerians are clamouring for a downward review of the salaries and allowances of public office holders. A critical look reveals that a presidential candidate that doles out N100m to secure a party’s ticket would need to earn a gross minimum of N25m annually in minimum 4 years that he is to be in office to recover his or her money; yet we know that the official salary of the President is much less. So does this imply that he is already encouraged to dip his hand in the government purse if only to recover the money for primaries, not to talk of other expenses for the main election. Nigeria cannot survive the booby trap of political monetization as being exhibited today across the country.

“NCFront by this medium alerts Nigerians of the impending consequences of these prohibitive fees imposed on aspirants as the desperate acts of APC and PDP Aspirants to win at all costs is clearly caused by the payment of these exhorbitant fees. In addition, monetizing the political process with humongous costs would result in more inflation and the cost of winning elections and doing legitimate business in Nigeria would further skyrocket.

“NCFront therefore calls on Nigerians to express their outrage and opposition to this mindless and open handed corruption of the political process by both APC and PDP as this demonstration of criminal opulence by the political class in APC and PDP should not be allowed to stand in the face of extreme insecurity and harsh economic situation in the country today.

“As Nigerians, we must take necessary steps to take back our country and restore sanity in the electoral process by massively rejecting both APC and the PDP at the polls in 2023 to save our national patrimony from being further plundered. This is why the 3rd Force is calling on Nigerians, particularly the electorate, to team up with our emergent People’s alternative political platform, evolving into a robust 3rd Force Party, with the ultimate aim of wresting power from both APC and PDP”.

The leaders enjoined Nigerians home and abroad to urgently team up with our 3rd force movement been championed by Leaders of Conscience, who are resolute to offer a formidable political platform for credible candidates to neutralize and defeat APC and PDP by the massive support of Nigerians at the next general elections.