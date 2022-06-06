2023: Muslim Scholars commends Northern governors support for power shift

The Yoruba Muslim Scholars in Nigeria has commended the resolution of the 11 All Progressives Congress Northern governors to support zoning the presidency to the South in 2023 after President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure.

The group gave the commendation in a statement jointly signed by Sheikh AbdurRasheed Mayaleke, its President General, Prof Olaiya Abideen, its Secretary General and Abdulganiy Ezra, its Publicity Secretary, on Sunday in Abuja.

The group recalled that the Concerned Yoruba Muslims Scholars in Nigeria had been calling for a Muslim presidential candidacy from South West for sometime.

It said: “And we see the present zoning decision as a step in the right direction, we are greatly indebted to President Buhari, who not only created enabling environment for the resolution of the lock-jam.

“But also went ahead to endorse the resolution of the Northern governors position in the overall interest of unity, peaceful and mutual trust and progress of our nation.

“We acknowledge this courageous stance for equity and moral rectitude.”

The group said that the zeal and determination of all stakeholders to engage realistically and honestly was acknowledged.

It described the resolution as an uncommon resolve to confront issues militating against the country’s march towards nationhood and ultimate greatness.

It added that by the gesture, it was convinced that the ascendant march towards stability, progress and prosperity was not truncated by selfish or parochial interests.

The group congratulated all the aspirants that stepped down for exemplary conduct, saying that posterity would remember them for good.

It said: “All the stakeholders that intervened at one point or the other behind the scene are well appreciated.

“Special mention must be made of the leader of the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria, the Sultan of Sokoto and the leadership role of Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria in this regard.

“While we look forward to the emergence of a Muslim from among the loyal and competent aspirants from the South-West, we wish the party a hitch-free convention.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 11 governors from the North had in a statement on Saturday announced their decision to support power shift to the South after the end of the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governors, while urging presidential aspirants from the region to step down from the 2023 presidential race, said: “The decision to support power shift to the South is in the best interest of the country.”

The Northern APC governors also commended their Jigawa State counterpart, Governor Abubakar Badaru, for withdrawing from the race ahead of the party’s presidential primary election slated for June 6 to June 8.

Among the governors who signed the communique at the end of the meeting where the decision was taken were Aminu Masari of Katsina State; Abubakar Bello, Niger; Abdullahi Sule, Nasarawa; and Prof. Umara Zulum, Borno.

Others were Simon Lalong of Plateau; Dr Umar Ganduje, Kano State; Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi; and former Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Wamakko; Gov. Nasir El-Rufai, Kaduna State; Muhammad Yahaya, Gombe State, and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State.