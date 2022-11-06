2023: Mr Macaroni unveils his choice for president, says enough is enough

Popular skit maker and actor, Debo Adebayo, also known as Mr Macaroni, has unveiled his choice for president in the 2023 elections.

Macaroni unveiled his choice for the presidency amid declaration by his co-actors and actresses on their choices also.

The Eagle Online recalls that several artists have also been declaring their choices for the election in 2023 as individuals and as select groups.

However, none of the bodies of the actors has taken an official position.

Macaroni, who made his choice known via his Twitter handle on Saturday, declared his support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

He said he will cast his vote for the former two-term Governor of Anambra State without forcing anyone to follow his path.

He tweeted: “I do not and will not campaign for politicians.

“I cannot force or beg any Nigerian to vote for a particular candidate but come 2023, the person that I will cast my vote for is Peter Obi!!

“And that is final on this matter!!

“Enough is Enough!!!”





