2023 Miss Nigeria USA Pageant holds in Texas 

The Miss Nigeria USA Organisation has called on the Nigerians in the Disapora to participate in the forthcoming 2023 edition of the beauty pageant.

The President of the organisation, Joy Fakhoury, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York said that the event would showcase beauty, talent and purpose.

“The upcoming Miss Nigeria USA 2023 Pageant is poised to be an enchanting and empowering event, spotlighting grace, beauty, and talent while promoting humanitarian endeavors.

“The pageant which will be held at the prestigious Match Theater, Houston, promises to transcend traditional notions of beauty contests by emphasising character, intelligence, compassion, and charisma in addition to physical appearance,’’ Fakhoury said.

Themed “BEAUTY WITH A PURPOSE,” the Miss Nigeria USA 2023 Pageant underscores the significance of inclusion and the individual narratives that define each contestant’s shine.

Participants from different states will not only showcase their extraordinary qualities and aspirations but also the depths of their personalities and commitment to excellence.

The US-based contestants will represent their Nigerian states while enhancing their native country’s knowledge and promoting their cultural values, creating a breed of leaders and goal-oriented individuals.

“The contestants will be provided with the opportunity to improve their social skills, improve confidence level, poise, communication skills, personality development, goal setting, career planning, health and fitness.

“They will also participate in cultural celebrations, parades and fashion shows throughout their pageant experience.

“The title is earned through hard work and dedication, demonstration of self-confidence, intelligence, beauty and elegance,’’ Fakhoury said.

Currently, five contestants have won the title since the inception of the pageant; Frances Udukwu (2014), Olutosin Araromi (2015), Lola Adeoye (2016), Idara Inokon (2017), Funmike Lagoke (2019)

The event will hold in the city of Houston in Texas after four years break of COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, she said beyond the glamour, participants in the Miss Nigeria USA 2023 Pageant would engage in philanthropic initiatives through the non-profit organisation “Miss Nigeria USA (MNUSA) Cares.”

This year’s edition is slated for September 3, at Houston in Texas, U.S.

“Contestants will partake in charitable activities in Nigeria and beyond, volunteering, engaging with communities, and undergoing skill training.

“Tickets for the Miss Nigeria USA 2023 Pageant are now available, offering a chance for people from all backgrounds to participate in the celebration of culture, talent, and beauty,” she said.

To secure a spot at this prestigious event, she urged interested people to visit http://Mnusa2023.eventbrite.com.

Founded in 2014, the Miss Nigeria USA was established with the aim of celebrating the Nigerian woman while appreciating the beauty, talent, skills and other unique attributes and goals she exhibits.

The organiser plans to achieve its goal through the Miss Nigeria USA Pageant Event where contestants will be given the opportunity to demonstrate their physical, cultural and intellectual attributes.

The Miss Nigeria USA Pageant is also a humanitarian pageant providing a unique opportunity for these beauty queens to not just showcase their beauty to the world but also make a positive impact in their communities by supporting causes and platforms that they are passionate about.