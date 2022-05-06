2023: Minister of Science, Ogbonnaya Onu declares intention to join APC presidential race

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu has declared his intention to contest the 2023 Presidential Election on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Onu made the declaration at a news conference, held at the Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja, with a promise to provide free medical treatments in public hospitals and reduction in maternal mortality rate, if elected.

“As a man of great compassion, I am of the belief that women are great builders of nations and as such, no pregnant woman or child should die either during pregnancy or at child birth.

“This is the most challenging period in any woman’s life and they must be adequately cared for. No woman should suffer because the family cannot afford to pay hospital bills.

“Hence, all pregnant women will receive free treatment in public hospitals,” Onu said.

The Minister also promised brighter future for youths, saying that there was however, need for all hands to be on deck to enthrone a greater Nigeria.

He advised Nigerians to keep faith with the country, adding that in spite of her current challenges, there was a brighter future ahead.

“The Almighty God that created us gave our dear nation, everything that she needs to be a leader in the world.

“Working together, we will make use of knowledge economy, driven by science and technology to make Nigeria truly great.

“My fellow Nigerians, we have the key to unlock the prosperity of our dear nation, and this key is a knowledge economy driven by science, technology and innovation.

“This is so, because no nation has ever become truly great, whether in ancient or modern times, without the efficient and effective deployment of science, technology and innovation to nation building,’’ he said.

Onu said he was convinced that he had the knowledge, experience, credibility and educational background having been trained in one of the best universities in the world to be the country`s next president.

He added that he had the vision, integrity and maturity to move the country forward, saying that he was a man who could be trusted.

He, therefore, appealed to the APC delegates to elect him as the party s presidential candidate and Nigerians to elect him as the country s president.

The ruling party has over 20 aspirants who have declared interest to join the party’s presidential race.

The aspirants include: Vice-President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the APC’s National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC’s National Leader, Rotimi Amaechi, and Sen. Rochas Okorocha.

Others are: Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Dr Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajuba, the Minister of State for Education, Gov. David Umuahi of Ebonyi, and Sen. Ken Nnamani.

Also in the race are: Ekiti Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi Sen. Ibikunle Amosun (APC-Ogun Central) and former two-term governor of Ogun.

Recall that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, a former APC National Chairman Wednesday also declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidency.

Oshiomhole, also a former two-term governor of Edo, said he joined the race to contest the 2023 presidential election to set Nigeria on the path of greatness.

The APC Special Presidential Primary Convention is scheduled to hold between Monday May 30 and Wednesday, June 1.