2023: Melaye hails Obi, says time for his presidential contest not now

A former Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has declared that the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi cannot win the 2023 presidential election, saying it’s not yet time for him to vie for the country’s number one citizen job.

Melaye stated that Obi’s agenda to cut the cost of governance as he had listened to him in his campaigns was not as important as unifying the country’s ethnic groups.

In the video shared on his verified social media platforms Dino advised Obi to wait for his time.

“Peter Obi is one of the finest Nigerians who is intellectually mobile, and administratively sagacious, a great Nigerian and has a great potential of being Nigeria’s president in the nearest future.

“I celebrate you Peter Obi, and I celebrate your movement. I celebrate your conscientisation of the Nigerian youth and the public on governance.

“But I want to advise, your time is not now because you’ve to wait for your time. I’ve listened to your postulations. I’ve listened to your arguments, deliveries and campaigns, and 90% of your campaign is dwelling on reducing the cost of governance” the former Senator said.

Melaye is an opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and ardent supporter of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He has boasted severally at different fora that Atiku is a candidate to beat.