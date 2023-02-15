2023: Media practitioners urged to promote women participation in politics

The Women Situation Room Nigeria (WSRN), has urged Media Practitioners to promote female candidates’ participation in politics for equity in governance.

State Coordinator, WSRN Lorrieth Nwafor, gave the admonition Wednesday, in Abakaliki, during a one-day training for Media Personnel on Effective Media Sensitive Reporting, especially in Elections.

According to Nwafor, gender sensitive reporting will curb every challenge women have that often discourages them from active political participation, as well protects them from all forms of violence against women.

She said that the programme was also aimed at equipping the media with skills on the most effective approach in reporting gender issues.

Meanwhile, Helen Kalu, a Resource Person, noted that women politicians were faced with impediments, discrimination and humiliation in politics, adding that gender issues and power imbalance, were drivers of these violence against them.

She urged the media to discuss the issues surrounding discrimination and impediment to women in politics, with a view to bringing them to limelight.

She stressed that female aspirants who were competent to lead should be encouraged by being given the opportunity and level playing ground to contest.

“Media role is key on this critical issue, as the media can help the women improve knowledge and change the society’s perception of them.

“It is the media role to shape citizens’ interest and attitudes in the electoral process.

“Female aspirants in politics who are competent to lead, should be given opportunity to attract developments,” she said.

The media professionals and participants, while suggesting the way forward, called on NGOs and other women fora, to engage more women in capacity building, as well as intensify sensitisation on women potentials.

Nkechi Ogiyi, Chairperson, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, Ebonyi Chapter, commended the organisers for the programme.

The training featured lectures on gender sensitive media coverage and reporting, ethical consideration for engaging survivors of crises and abuses, among others.