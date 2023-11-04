2023 Marathon: Okoye University gives reasons for restriction to staff

The Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu, said it restricted the 2023 marathon to only staff, students and its group of schools, to fish out budding talents in athletics.

The Chairperson, Organising Committee, Prof. Modesta Egiyi, said this at the flag off exercise.

She made the disclosure on Friday in Enugu.

The 2022 marathon of the University was open to all Nigerians.

The Chairperson stated that the race, which was part of the programmes mapped out for the 11th convocation of the University, would feature only staff and students of the institutions that were certified medically fit.

She commended the Vice Chancellor of the University, Rev. Fr. Christian Anieke, for providing various opportunities for Nigerian youths to develop their skills.

According to her, the institutions are open to people of all races, irrespective of ethnic or religious beliefs, adding that the male and female star prize winners of last year’s edition of the marathon were from Plateau and Delta States.

“The decision to restrict this year’s Marathon to only the students and staff of the university and its group of institutions is to hunt and discover the sports ability in them, especially in athletics,” she said.

The Chairperson also announced that registration for the exercise which would take place at Thinkers Corner campus of the University had begun.

She explained that the registration, which was free, would take place at the main entrance gate of the Thinkers Corner campus of the University.

She further revealed that the Marathon was scheduled for Saturday and would flag off at the entrance gate of Omnium Sanctorum Chaplaincy through Emene old.