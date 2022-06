A Nigerian barber has showed off his skills with an usual haircut.

The barber has the disposition of a staunch supporter of Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

The talented young man designed the face of Obi on the hair of a customer, who seems to also be a supporter of Obi.

The customer used it as a form of campaign with the inscription: “Peter Obi 2023.”

The face of Obi was also carved on the head.