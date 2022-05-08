2023: Mammoth crowd welcomes Betara back home with surprise nomination form

The re-election bid of the member representing Biu/Bayo/Kwaya/Kusar/Shani Federal Constituency of Borno State, Muktar Betara Aliyu, received a boost at the weekend as a mammoth crowd of his constituents converged on Biu local government area to declare their supports for him and presented to him a surprise renomination form purchased for him under the rulling All Progressives Congress, APC for his reelection.

Betara was accompanied by some members of the National Assembly such as Senator Haliru Jika. Umar Bago, Ahmed Jaha and Kabir Tukura among others who applauded the lawmaker’s performance and overwhelmed by the crowd said they have never seen unprecedented crowd.

Muktar Betara Aliyu who received the nomination form was also endorsed by the Emir of Biu, Mai Mustapha Biu, for positively transforming the lives of his people.

While speaking during Betara’s visit to his palace for the presentation of the nomination form to him, the elated Emir of Biu described the supports for the Borno State federal lawmaker as unprecedented.

The traditional ruler pointed out that it was the first time that the constituents contributed money to buy a form for a politician in appreciation of the positive impact made on their lives. He said Betara had done so much for the community.

The Emir of Biu added that in just one year, Biu had witnessed massive positive transformation due to the lawmaker’s intervention and same to Kwaya Kusar, Bayo and Shani Federal Constituency.

He expressed the hope that the Federal lawmaker would emerge as the Speaker of the House of Representatives if re-elected come 2023 so as to attract more benefits for the people.

Similarly, declaring support for the lawmaker, a former deputy governor of Borno State, said, “We are witnessing something that has never happened in Borno State in terms of politics. It has happened here in Biu. In other words, amongst the constituents of Hon Betara based on what we have seen and what he has been able to achieve for us, the community themselves decided to say thank you.

“So they decided to contribute some token and purchase the form for him. What is interesting is that he was not even aware. We decided to reciprocate his good gestures by buying the form for him to go back as the representative of the Constituency in the green chamber.

The gathering also witnessed display of placards and solidarity song such as ” Say Bobi”, “say Betara”

Some of the constituents who spoke at the occasion noted that the visit of Betara was usually occasioned by the remarkable crowd.

According to them “the crowd will not allow him come out of the car when he comes here because they all want to touch him.

“Bobi is our son, we love him so much, that’s why he has no opposition in the Constituency. No one can beat his performance.”