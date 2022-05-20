2023: Mammoth crowd as Osinbajo storms Imo + Video

A mammoth crowd welcomed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) to Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Friday.

He was in Imo State in continuation of his meeting with delegates of the All Progressives Congress ahead of the party’s presidential primaries.

Osinbajo is one of the 27 persons that have picked the presidential Nomination and Expression of Interest forms of the party.

Bearing different welcome banners, the large supporters of men and women danced to different songs as Osinbajo drove from the airport to the state capital for a closed door meeting with the delegates.