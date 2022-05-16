2023: Makurdi stands still as supporters flock Aondoakaa’s rally

Makurdi, the Benue State capital literally came to a standstill as thousands of supporters trailed the motorcade of the foremost governorship aspirant in the state, Chief Michael Aondoakaa.

The former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice Chief arrived in Makurdi town, to a tumultuous crowd of party faithful, friends, political associates, and grassroots supporters after picking his All-Progressives Congress, APC governorship nomination form.

After emerging as one of the two consensus candidates in the state on Wednesday 5th May 2022, Aondoakaa wasted no time in purchasing the governorship form at the party’s Secretariat in Abuja the following day.

The former Chief Law Officer of Nigeria, riding around town in a motorcade amidst cheers from well-wishers and supporters, offered to serve the state come 2023 with his unrivaled expertise, exposure, and experience.

He was led to the campaign Secretariat by a swarm of party chieftains and supporters who proclaimed it was time to reinvent governance in Benue State, stressing that Aondoakaa has the experience and requisite contacts at the Center to help the state exceed the development level attained by any previous administration.

One of the party chieftains who was the Director-General of Governor Samuel Ortom campaign in 2019, Hon Terngu Shawon, said: “Benue people are not oblivious to what Aondoakaa did in favour of Benue state as Minister of Justice and I dare say he is the most experienced and competent governorship aspirant in whom Benue people are confident they would profit the most as governor in 2023. He has the capacity to connect anything, I have not seen anyone who can doubt his capacity,” he said.

In response, Aondoakaa stated that he was certain of success in the party primaries, stressing that there were no fears among aspirants in the party’s leadership to give a level playing field for all contestants.

He urged his supporters to encourage him based on his achievements and qualifications, saying: “If there is one thing Benue people can count on from Aondoakaa, it is that they won’t be denied any of their rights at the center. No one can deny that I am familiar with the workings of the federal government, and I am confident that I will get Benue people anything that is available to the state. This is where my strength is and my supporters must promote me by stating my unrivalled competence.”

Aondoakaa publicly presented his nomination form to his supporters, the party State Working Committee (SWC) and party faithful amidst chants of solidarity and well wishes.