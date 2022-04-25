2023: Maku, other Nasarawa PDP governorship aspirants pledge to accept primary result

The three Governorship aspirants on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa state have pledged to accept the outcome of the forthcoming primary election in good faith.

The aspirants, including a former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku, former House of Reps member, David Umbugadu and Retired Maj. Gen. Nuhu Angbazo, made the pledge during a meeting convened by the state working committee of the party Monday in Lafia, the capital city.

Maku, who until his defection to the PDP recently was the National Secretary of the opposition All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), described the meeting as a millstone towards unity and salvaging the state from bad governance.

The former Minister said the discussion on peace and unity amongst PDP aspirants and stakeholders was geared towards ensuring internal democracy and politics without bitterness.

He said himself and the two other aspirants have all agreed to accept the outcome of the primary election and support the winner so as to ensure the success of the party in 2023.

On his part, Umbugadu lauded the leadership of the party in the state for the initiative and pledged to accept the outcome of the primary in good faith.

Umbugadu, who was the PDP gubernatorial candidate in 2019, said God Almighty had done the zoning for them as all the three aspirants were from the same area and belonged to the same ethnic nationality.

He therefore, said that the project is one and the same as all of them are brothers.

Similarly, Angbazo described the meeting and commitment by the three of them as democracy in action.

He explained that it was difficult for opponents to seat together, but that the case of Nasarawa State was different, adding that the development was healthy for the party.

Meanwhile, Francis Orogu, PDP Chairman in the state said the meeting was aimed at getting commitment from all aspirants of the party contesting for various offices in the forthcoming elections.

Orugu said that lack of unity especially after primaries was part of the reason that affected the success of the PDP in the state in previous elections.

He, therefore, said that with the level of commitment by the aspirants and other stakeholders, the party would take over power in the state in 2023.