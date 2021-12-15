2023: Makinde’s ex-Chief of Staff joins Oyo Central Senatorial District race

The former Chief of Staff to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Chief Bisi Ilaka, has joined the race for the seat of Oyo Central Senatorial District for the 2023 general election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Oyo High Chief made his intention known on Tuesday at Omituntun House, Idi-Ape, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

This was during a brief programme, which was attended by leaders of the PDP across the state.

It was moderated by the Publicity Secretary of the PDP in the state, Akeem Olatunji.

Ilaka stated that Governor Makinde has done so well in the state in less than three years to the extent that the achievements recorded so far has silenced the opposition.

He explained that he decided to re-contest the senatorial election because the people of Oyo Central, comprising the four local government areas in Oyo town, as well as some councils in Ibadan Less City, including Akinyele, Lagelu, Egbeda and Ona-Ara, needed better representation.

Ilaka, who is the Ladilu of Oyo Kingdom, said he is offering himself to serve the people because they deserve the best in the district, adding that the PDP is the only party in the country now that could salvage Nigeria from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress at the federal level and in Oyo Central Senatorial District.

He said the leadership of PDP in the state was working assiduously to ensure that the party approaches the next general election as a team with a united front.

He added that the same strategy would be adopted in the senatorial district so that he as an aspirant for the senatorial seat would work with aspirants to the House of Representatives and Oyo State House of Assembly, and that all of them would then work together for the success of Governor Makinde’s administration and second term in office.

Ilaka noted that in 2015 and 2019 that he contested for the Oyo Central Senatorial District seat, he campaigned alone, saying there is a paradigm shift for all the aspirants and those that will eventually emerge as candidates to work together as a PDP team.