2023: LP speaks on primary, insists Peter Obi remains its presidential candidate

The National Secretary of the Labour Party (LP), Umar Ibrahim, has insisted that Peter Obi remains the party’s presidential flag-bearer, saying that there is no faction in the party.

Ibrahim made the declaration while addressing newsmen Friday in Kaduna.

Recall that the INEC National Commissioner for Information, Festus Okoye, declared Peter Obi as the winner of the LP presidential primary, which took place May 30 in Asaba, Delta state.

Ibrahim asserted that that there was no division in the party, adding that, “Former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi is the authentic presidential candidate of the party, duly elected at a convention organized by the leadership of Julius Abure as National Chairman, supervised and recognized by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“There is no faction in LP, but in the imagination of those who are foot soldiers of enemies of Nigeria and Nigerians.

“The leadership and members of the Nigerian Labor Congress (NLC) have recognized and endorsed the candidacy of Obi,” he stressed.

The National Secretary noted that the LP is accepted by majority of Nigerians who craved credible political leadership and saw it as the only credible alternative to give Nigerians the president they desperately needed to salvage Nigeria.

He, then, urged Nigerians, especially the citizens in the South East, not to be distracted.

“Instead, you should mobilize support for Peter Obi, utilize the LP in his quest to liberate Nigeria from the shackles of godfatherism. NAN