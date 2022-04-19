2023: LG boss asserts youths won’t regret supporting Tinubu’s presidential ambition

The Vice Chairman, Agege Local Government in Lagos State, Oluwagbenga Abiola, says Nigerian youths will never regret supporting the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the 2023 general elections.

Abiola, a 34-year-old Nigerian youth and former youngest Sole Administrator of the council in a statement issued in Lagos Tuesday, said that Tinubu, a former governor of the state, was reputed for talent hunts, youth development and empowerment.

Tinubu is one of the contenders eyeing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket for the 2023 elections.

He said that as a young man in 1999 when Tinubu took over the leadership of the state, he needed nobody to convince him that the former governor remained passionate about youth development.

“In the last 20 years I was younger and I knew how Lagos was and how the state had moved from being a state with highest crimes in the whole of Africa to being the first largest economy in the whole of Africa.

“Lagos State driven by people-oriented policies and ideologies, and the Asiwaju Tinubu that set the ball rolling for the state can do it for Nigeria.

“Tinubu is reputed for talent hunts in all critical sectors of the economy as well as youth development and empowerment.

“He is always driven by youths’ yearnings and aspirations. I am one in a million of the living testimonies of the Tinubu’s passionate development of youths,” Abiola said.

According to him, no one can deny the fact that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has tried but the nation needs an experienced person like Tinubu to consolidate on the gains of the present administration.

Abiola said: “As we are yearning for more, we need someone that can actually bring out that zeal through good policy and putting round pegs in round hole to move the nation forward.

“With what Tinubu has done for Lagos, he can move Nigeria to become the first largest economy in the world. If it can happen in Lagos, it can happen in Nigeria.

“When experience of Tinubu meets innovation from the young minds, Nigeria will be good for it. Asiwaju Tinubu knows how to drive security and economy with young minds. Nigerian youths definitely will not regret supporting him.”