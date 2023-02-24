2023: Lagos PDP Rep candidate’s convoy attacked

No fewer than two people were injured Thursday during an attack on the convoy of the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party for the House of Representatives, Lagos Mainland Constituency, Segun Gbayi.

The attack by the yet-to-be-identified gunmen happened in the Makoko area, Yaba, Lagos State.

The gunmen also attacked the security escorts attached to the convoy, opened fire and vandalised their vehicles.

Gbayi reportedly narrowly escaped the attack unhurt.

In his reaction, Gbayi said the attack was to prevent members and supporters of the PDP from exercising their franchise in tomorrow’s election.

“This attack was violently carried out to discourage us from exercising our political franchise,” Gbayi said.

He therefore advised voters and the general public to remain calm while this period lasts, as well as report any case of threat to lives, vandalisation, or violent attack to security officers.