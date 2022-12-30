2023: Lagos PDP governorship candidate, Jandor says he’s not a mole

The opposition PDP Governorate candidate for Lagos State, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (aka Jandor), said he is not a mole for the ruling APC, but strongly determined to end its reign in the state.

Adediran made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

The reaction followed speculations that he was planted in PDP by the APC which has been ruling Lagos State since 1999.

It is also hinted that Adediran, a former APC chieftain and former leader of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, is close to the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

He told NAN that it would be illogical for him to be APC’s mole in PDP and be giving APC ‘headaches’ in his campaigns.

Adediran said that though, he was in APC for some years until January 2022, he had not had a one-on-one meeting with Tinubu, a former Governor of the state.

The candidate said: “It might be difficult for anyone to believe that I have never had a one-on-one meeting with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“I have not set my feet on his Bourdillon house. Yes, I was coming from APC, but I have never been elected or appointed.

“I have only been a consultant on that corridor.”

On the implications of the crisis rocking the PDP at the National level, Adediran said that the party had no problem at the two levles that could affect its fortune in the 2023 elections.

He said that the G-5 PDP governors were still major stakeholders in the party.

Adediran said: “For those who can take time to do a thorough diagnosis of the situation that is happening within the PDP, we know that PDP has no problem either at the national level or at the state level.

“None of the aggrieved governors is telling party members in there respective states to do otherwise on election Day.

“They are major stakeholders in PDP business in their respective states.”

Adediran also described as false, insinuations that his candidacy was opposed by Chief Olabode George, a former PDP National Deputy Chairman and PDP stalwart in Lagos State.

“Chief Bode George never opposed my candidacy. He is my leader, he wants to see PDP win Lagos.

“I can assure you, he is on this 100 per cent and we are together” he said.