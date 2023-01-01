2023: Lagos Deputy Governor at MSSN IVC, urges youths to participate actively in elections

Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamazat has advised the youths to participate in this year’s general elections.

Hamazat made the call during the formal closing ceremony of the society’s 113th Islamic Vacation Course (IVC) in Epe, a Lagos suburb.

He stressed that failure to vote was detrimental to good governance.

According to him, many Nigerian leaders have questions to answer before God.

He said, “The future belongs to the youths, whether we like it or not our generation will leave soon, so, it is their country, they must participate in the elections that is why they should ask the right questions because 2023 is about capability and ability to achieve their goals and who are the people that can do it for them based on proven records.”

Commenting on the week-long vacation training, Hamzat expressed delight with the leadership of the MSSN Lagos to have gathered youths within and outside the state for a rightful and impactful cause.

He promised to support the organisation in its upcoming camp in 2023.

The Unit Amir, Miftahudeen Thanni urged all stakeholders to tackle prevalent challenges in Nigeria, so that equal rights and peaceful coexistence could prevail.