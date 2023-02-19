2023: Lagos ADC endorses #AtikuOkowa, Jandor tickets

The Lagos State chapter of African Democratic Congress (ADC) has endorsed the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Ticket for the upcoming February 25 election.

Similarly, the party endorsed the State’s PDP governorship candidate, Dr Abdul Azeez Adediran, aka Jandor.

The endorsement was made public during an event in Lagos in which the PDP Vice-Presidential Candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, was in attendance.

Okowa, according to a statement welcomed the ADC members and accepted their commitment to – wholeheartedly work towards securing victory for the PDP in the Presidential election.

“With just a few days to go until #NigeriaDecides, the PDP continues to forge a stronger coalition across the nation to bolster the party’s impending victory at the polls on Saturday.

“Governor Okowa continues to work on behalf of his principal, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to ensure that the party is stronger and well-positioned going into Saturday” the statement said.