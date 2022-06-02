The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said his new party will shock the All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 general election.

Obi spoke in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Wednesday after a meeting with leaders and members of the LP.

He said the APC and PDP will not win the 2023 elections because they “have expired and lost their political relevance in the country”.

Obi, who recently resigned his membership of the PDP following its refusal to zone the presidential ticket to the South, spoke through his campaign Director General, Dr. Doyin Okupe.

He said: “The PDP was a veritable party that was put together by our elders and leaders.

“Those who came yesterday and said rotation does not matter undermine the very essence of the existence of the PDP.

“The moment they took that step, the PDP stepped out of line of fortune, of future, of victory because it has become suddenly unrighteous and unjust.

“There is no unrighteous and unjust pillar that will stand.

“The PDP was a good platform, but it has expired.

“The APC was never a good platform.

“It is of no consequence.

“The two parties are out.

“These two parties have expired.

“They are not relevant to the new things that Nigerians and the youths are looking for.

“Labour party in the scheme of things is still a very small party, but we are not unaware of that before we moved here.

“But the Labour Party is a sleeping giant.

“The potential electorate reservoir of Labour Party is more than three times the membership of APC and PDP put together.

“NLC, TUC, NURTW, market women, professional bodies, students are all part of Labour Party.

“The NLC has a membership of about five million, the TUC has a membership of about eight to 10 million, the number of students registered in the federal universities is about 2.5 million, those who are not in the federal universities are about 6.7 million.

“When you add all that together, you are looking at about 20 million reserved voters that have direct affiliation with Labour Party.

“Our strategy will be to reawaken the Nigerian workers.

“Nigeria is going to see something it has not seen before.

“We will beat APC and PDP pants down.”