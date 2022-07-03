2023: Labour Party gets new governorship candidate in Enugu

Chijioke Edeoga on Saturday emerged the new gubernatorial candidate of Labour Party in Enugu State, replacing the earlier candidate, Casmir Agbo.

Agbo, who is the State Chairman of the LP, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in a telephone interview.

“I can tell you authoritatively that Edeoga is now our candidate. You can go to press with that,” he said in Enugu.

Edeoga, who lost the Peoples Democratic Party governorship primary, was the immediate past Commissioner for the Environment in the present administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

He polled nine votes to come second behind the winner, Peter Mba, who polled over 700 votes.

Agbo said the decision to pick Edeoga as his replacement was taken at an enlarged State Executive Council meeting of the party on Saturday.

It would be recalled that Agbo was earlier elected at a primary held in Enugu and then doubled as State Chairman.